Talk about a gorgeous way to kick off the work week! Afternoon high temperatures reached back up into the upper 70s low 80s area-wide under mainly sunny skies. The return of that southerly wind flow certainly helped drive temperatures higher for the second straight day. After reaching temperatures near 80° earlier on, the mercury will take a dip toward 69° around dinnertime before reaching 61° at 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperatures are only expected to fall as low as 53° along the Ohio overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning.
Warmer weather & storm chances return to the Tri-State
While our Tuesday ahead looks as though it will be warmer, we will also see some added cloud cover as well. An advancing cold front out of the northwest will give way to mostly cloudy skies throughout the Tri-State by Tuesday afternoon. Expect temperatures near 79° in Evansville and some of us may even see a stray sprinkle or two during the second half of our day. Expect those mostly cloudy skies to stick around through tomorrow evening as temperatures fall from 73° around dinner time to just 62° by early Wednesday morning.
The passing cold front on Wednesday may bring about our first substantial rainfall in nearly a month - outside of measuring 0.03" of rainfall at the airport less than a week ago (most of us didn't see a drop), the last time we saw any measurable rainfall in the River City was on September 19th when we received 1.07" of precipitation. While the latest model data doesn’t indicate anything close to a washout, rainfall totals will likely range from 0.10” to 0.25” on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has also placed the entire region under a "1" on Wednesday’s Threat Index as well. That being said, outside of some gusty winds, I am not currently anticipating anything significant to accompany Wednesday’s passing rainfall. After reaching 78° on Wednesday, temperatures will fall to 48° by Thursday morning - Thursday's breezy northwesterly winds will only allow afternoon highs to reach the upper 60s across the Tri-State.
