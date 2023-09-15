Warmest day of the week on tap of Friday before a cooler weekend

You can put those fog horns away, patchy fog is still possible but not as likely as relative humidity is a lot lower than it was yesterday morning.
Despite that though, today will feel very similar to yesterday –except it will be slightly warmer. So, cool start, yes, but things will be slightly warmer through the afternoon.
I urge you to enjoy the weather today, it's going to be warm and sunny. While the warmth will continue into the weekend, the sunshine will be in shorter supply. More clouds can be expected Saturday and Sunday while rain chances not being overwhelming but elevated slightly Saturday night and into Sunday.
TODAY:
83° & MOSTLY CLEAR
Today is starting out just about the same as yesterday but by the afternoon we'll be seeing the warmest conditions so far this week, and it doesn't appear conditions will be any warmer as we head into the weekend as more clouds begin to roll in.
TONIGHT:
55° & PARTLY CLOUDY
This evening we'll have fantastic conditions for our Friday Night Blitz. When those football games kick-off, temperatures will be in the mid 70s, and by the time the games wrap up temperatures will have dropped into those upper-to-mid 60s. With low humidity these conditions will be some of the best so far this season.
As we progress throughout the night, clouds will be increasing so stargazing conditions won't be that great. But at least conditions will be cool still so it'll be another fall-like overnight tonight.
SATURDAY:
81° & PARTLY CLOUDY
Into tomorrow slightly cooler conditions but only barely. Maxing those temperatures out around 81°. The reason? We'll be dealing with a little bit more cloud cover through the day tomorrow. But at least we're tracking dry conditions for the Dog Days event in downtown Evansville and the Air Show in Owensboro tomorrow.
SUNDAY:
60° / 78° & PARTLY CLOUDY W/ RAIN CHANCES
Some rain chances in the early morning into the early afternoon are possible for our Sunday. Confidence isn't that high –yet– so be sure to tune in to 44News at 9PM & 10PM this tomorrow to see meteorologist Austin Stance give the latest tweaks to the forecast.
NEXT WEEK:
mid-50s / ↑70s & mid-80s & SUNNIER
Next week we are looking at sunnier conditions and warmer conditions. It will feel a little bit more like summer as we head into the fall season then it has been feeling while it actually is summer. Ironic, 'init'?