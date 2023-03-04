Warming trend next few days, how long will it last?

Wow. What a change of pace today compared to yesterday. Storm debris clean-up efforts saw great weather for recovery efforts, and everyone in general was treated to a much nicer day today.
Other than the lack of storm clouds and rain, the most noticeable thing for me today was the difference in the winds. The winds were howling at times yesterday, but today, I felt barely any wind at all!
Just as calm conditions continue through the weekend with even warmer weather. But enjoy it because the dry warm weather won't last too long. Yep, despite the spring growth, we have a cold snap on the way!
TONIGHT:
38 & CLEAR W/ PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE
Despite the nice afternoon, temperatures tonight will be quiet chilly. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s for most, and we have patchy fog possible throughout the Tri-State. The window for fog will mostly be between 4AM-8AM.d
After a very gusty afternoon yesterday, you might be pleased to hear that winds tonight will be light and variable.
TOMORROW:
63 & MOSTLY SUNNY
What's better than a weekend with great weather at least one day? A weekend with great weather both days! And this time around, a pleasant Saturday will lead to an even nicer Sunday.
Once that patchy fog that's possible burns off, it'll be mostly sunny and temperatures warming to the lower 60s.
Winds will also be light between 5-10MPH throughout the day. This means that it won't be a chilly 60 but it will actually feel quite nice. Head outside tomorrow!
MONDAY:
46 / 72 & PARTLY SUNNY
Now, take the forecast on Monday with a grain of salt. It won't be as enjoyable as Sunday so don't worry about the fear of missing out on Monday. Temperatures will be in the 70s –sure, but it'll be partly sunny and we'll have breezier conditions with wind gusts up to 30. Which isn't damaging, but definitely annoying at times.
TUESDAY:
43 / 56 & SUNNY
A cold front will roll through overnight Monday into Tuesday, and as a result our high temperatures won't be nearly as warm. Our fate lies only in the 50s. But despite that, it'll still be enjoyable. Think of Tuesday as being similar to today so not too bad.
MIDWEEK:
30s / 50s & CLOUDIER W/ RAIN CHANCES
Temperatures midweek to late-week will be a lot cooler than they have been lately with breezy conditions and scattered rain chances.