Warming trend to dominate the forecast into the weekend

Finally, a warm and sunny afternoon and that will stay the case for the next few days (ignoring Friday exists).
TONIGHT:
43 & CLEAR
Despite the strong winds every single day we've been getting used to calm winds and cool conditions through the night. The only difference between tonight and previous nights is the fact
TOMORROW:
74 & SUNNY
Tomorrow afternoon will be our first time in the 70s in a while after seeing a few days of below average conditions. With calm winds, sunny skies, and warm temperatures tomorrow will be a perfect afternoon.
FRIDAY:
64 & CLOUDY W/ SHOWERS AND STORMS
We'll have a little bit more wet afternoon Friday as moderate rain is expected. Rain begins around the lunch hour and winds down for the most part after the evening commute.
Totals will be between a half inch to an inch and a half.
THE WEEKEND:
WARMER & SUNNIER
"Celebrate good times, come on!" is what we'll be cheering this weekend as we finally have a dry and warm Saturday and Sunday for the first time in quiet a while.