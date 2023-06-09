Warming up early, Severe storms

Tonight: The weekend evening is starting out great for the most part. Temperatures in the low 80s, the humidity staying away, and clear skies gracing our area. That being said, we do have an air quality alert in effect until 12AM. No surprise to us, that air quality has been up and down since those wildfires in Canada started. Ways to protect yourself from that, use your A/C, try to limit time outdoors, and try to exercise inside a gym instead of outside. You can still enjoy this great weather, just be mindful of the air, and yourself. If you start feeling like it's affecting you, take a quick break from being outside.
Weekend: Saturday shaping up to be another hazy and warm day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s, we could peak into the 90s in some areas of the Tri-State. That humidity will stay away for most of the day on Saturday, that will make it very comfortable outside. The air quality could still be affected from the layers of smoke in the atmosphere. Be mindful of your activities outdoors, and just try to sit back and relax if you'll be outside. Get that grass mowed on Saturday because Sunday is not shaping up to be as pleasant. We have a Threat Day for Sunday, because of some severe weather that could be rolling through. We could see a couple rounds, From 9 AM until about 6 PM, with most showers and storms moving out of the area by 9 PM. Primary threats look to be wind and hail, with very little to possibly no chance of tornadic activity.
Early Week: Severe storms might be bad, but the rain we receive Sunday won't be. That rain will actually clear up that smoke we have been seeing plague the Tri-State. That will set up a beautiful day on Monday, Temperatures climbing only to the mid to high 70s. The humidity staying out of the way, and that air quality finally cleared up. Monday could actually shape up to be the best day we have seen in a few weeks. After that mother nature turns up the thermostat again, by mid week we are already hitting the upper 80s.