In short, it was an absolutely beautiful day across the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures reached back up into the mid to low 60s area wide; Evansville topped out at 62° earlier today. The evening ahead looks as though it will be quite pleasant as well as temperatures gradually dwindle from 55° at dinnertime to 52° by 10 o’clock under clear skies. Overnight low temperatures will only fall as low as 47° early Wednesday, setting the stage for an even warmer midweek ahead.
Warmth and storms returning
We will wake up to clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday morning, but a blustery southerly wind gusting at times 25 mph will help drive temperatures not only into the 50s and 60s, but back into the 70s across the Lower Ohio Valley. The latest model data indicates that Evansville will reach a high temperature of 77° come Wednesday afternoon. If this forecast holds, not only would it mark our warmest day in nearly 4 months, but it would also set a new record high temperature for March 1st, eclipsing the previous record of 74° set on that date in 2006.
Unfortunately, the surging temperatures will also bring about our next chance of shower and thunderstorm activity. A cold front interacting with all of that excess warmth will generate clusters of shower and thunderstorm activity beginning between 4PM and 5PM tomorrow. Shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to linger across portions of the Tri-State through at least 3AM Thursday morning. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has yet to place portions of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for our midweek, but there is some data that suggests some of the storms we see tomorrow evening could pack quite the punch. It’s important to remain weather aware tomorrow as storms roll through the Tri-State.
