It was another absolutely gorgeous day across the Tri-State temperatures topped out near 63° area wide; the evening ahead looks as though it will be just as pleasant as temperatures gradually dwindle from 55° at dinnertime to 49° by 10 o’clock. The combination of clear skies and weak northeasterly winds will allow temperatures to fall right back down into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight, allowing some of us to see our second straight morning of sub 40° temperatures. We will wake up to a morning low temperature of 41° in Evansville early tomorrow morning.
Warmth gives way to more rain
We will wrap our work week up on a high note - Friday looks to be nothing short of beautiful. After seeing a bit of a chilly start to the day, mostly sunny skies will give way to afternoon high temperatures reaching back into the upper 60s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. While some of us may even reach 70°, we will top out at 68° in Evansville. After seeing 66° under scattered clouds by tomorrow evening's commute home, the mercury will dip to 61° by 7 o’clock before dipping toward 52° at 10PM. Despite a cool start to our Saturday, temperatures will again push the upper 60s and low 70s later that day under mostly sunny skies.
Be sure to make the most of the pleasant weather while it lasts, Sunday looks as though it will be cloudy and damp as a round of low pressure swings through the Tri-State. Scattered rainfall is expected to reach portions of our region as early as daybreak on Sunday and we may see chances of rainfall linger through Monday morning. Fortunately, the latest model data indicates that the last of the organized rain will exit east of the Tri-State before trick-or-treating gets underway on Halloween. As for right now, plan on leaving the umbrellas and rain jackets at home as you and your kiddos head out the door Monday afternoon!
