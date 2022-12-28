Warmth & rain to wrap 2022

Temperatures soared throughout the Tri-State earlier on today; Evansville reached 51° this afternoon, marking your warmest day since December 14th! The evening ahead will remain pleasant as temperatures are expected to remain in the mid 40s. Increasing cloud cover paired with our southerly wind flow overnight will also allow for temperatures to gradually climb throughout the overnight hours. The added warmth will give way to temperatures closer to 48° by the time we wake up early Thursday morning.
By the time tomorrow morning rolls around however, overcast skies will have rolled back in over the Tri-State, setting the stage for a gray, gloomy, blustery and mild Thursday ahead. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 59° in Evansville with wind gusts as high as 30 mph at times tomorrow. It’s not all positive news though, chances of rainfall are expected to roll back into the region as early as tomorrow evening. Temperatures around tomorrow evening's commute should be in the mid to upper 50s as isolated rain showers roll back into the Lower Ohio Valley.
Scattered rainfall Thursday night will give way to more of a sustained rain chance for both our Friday and Saturday ahead. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 50s for the end of the work week and New Year’s Eve. Chances are only expected to linger as late as Saturday afternoon or early evening. By the time the last of the rainfall has exited the Tri-State, many of us will be looking at an additional 1" of rainfall! While the rest of our New Year’s Eve looks as though it will remain dry, our New Year’s Day looks beautiful. We are looking at afternoon high temperatures near 61° on New Year’s Day with partly cloudy skies - talk about starting and you’re off on the right foot!