Warmth Returns - It's About Time!

The combination of strong winds, rain, sleet and cold air made for a particularly unpleasant end to our work week. After only reaching temperatures in the mid 40s earlier on today, the mercury will gradually tumble back down to 39° by 10 o'clock before dropping down near 34° in Evansville early Saturday morning. Near freezing and even subfreezing temperatures early Saturday have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Warnings and Freeze Watches for portions of the Tri-State.
Our chilly, cloudy start to our Saturday however will give way to a far more pleasant start to our weekend; while mostly cloudy skies are expected to linger for much of the day and winds will continue to gust as high as 25 mph from the northwest, we will remain dry throughout our Saturday ahead. Expect gradually decreasing cloud cover with an afternoon high near 51° in Evansville. Plans Saturday evening? You’re in luck - temperatures will range between the upper 40s and low 50s around dinner time under mainly clear skies.
As for Sunday - things are looking up, literally. After seeing temperatures on a gradual decline since this past Tuesday, we’ll finally see above average temperature return to Tri-State just in time for the end of the weekend. Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies paired with a strong southeasterly wind will help drive temperatures back into the low 70s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley on Sunday afternoon. Our anticipated temperature of 71° in Evansville be our warmest of the month thus far!