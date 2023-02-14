Warmth & Severe Weather

While scattered rainfall has rolled back in over portions of the Tri-State this evening, it is not expected to linger throughout the overnight hours. In fact, the last of our rain chances should exit east of the region by 10PM or 11PM. After that, expect our blustery southerly wind flow to stick around and maintain our mild temperatures. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph or 40 mph overnight and early tomorrow has prompted the National Weather Service to place the entirety of the Tri-State under a Wind Advisory through 3AM Wednesday. That being said, expect morning low temperatures to only fall as low as the upper 40s and low 50s by early Wednesday morning; we will only dip to 51° and Evansville.
Wednesday looks windy with a good amount of sunshine - a combination that will leave us with our warmest day in over three months! The latest model data indicates that our 25 mph wind gusts will propel temperatures back into the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. We will reach the high temperature of 69° in Evansville, marking our warmest afternoon since November 10th. The added warmth however, will also fuel the development for additional thunderstorm activity late Wednesday and early Thursday.
A cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to roll into the Tri-State around midnight Thursday morning. This initial burst of thunderstorm activity may produce strong winds and small hail. A secondary line of thunderstorms pushing into the Tri-State ahead of an advancing cold front around dawn. This line of shower and thunderstorm activity may produce damaging, straight-line winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornadic rotation between 6AM and 10AM. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for Thursday morning.