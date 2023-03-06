 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Blog: After the 5th warmest February on record, March's outlook may surprise you!

  • Updated
  • 0
March Outlook Thailscrab
Gunnar Consol

Not only did the beginning of March conclude our 2nd warmest winter on record, but it also signified the end of our 5th warmest February on record!

Winter 2022-2023 High Temperatures

After such a mild winter and February, will that mild weather train continue through March? While the early spring buds and flowers may make it look like sunshine and 70s are here to stay, March may be the month winter makes up for lost time. As much as it pains me to say, maybe Punxsutawney Phil was on to something? 

Long Range Temperature Outlook for Month of March

Fortunately for us, even though below average conditions are expected throughout the whole month of March, temperatures have no option other than to increase as the average rises from 52° to 58° by the end of the month. 

March Climatology

Spring may have sprung, but we're still not out of the clear of any freezes or even snow and ice. It's only March after all! It won't be until April and May that warm weather becomes the standard and not the exception!

With that in mind, expect our high temperatures for March to be on the lower side of the "normal" range most of the time with below average conditions expected. This means highs in the 40s and 50s can be expected to stick around for awhile. 

