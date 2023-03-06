Weather Blog: After the 5th warmest February on record, March's outlook may surprise you!

Not only did the beginning of March conclude our 2nd warmest winter on record, but it also signified the end of our 5th warmest February on record!
After such a mild winter and February, will that mild weather train continue through March? While the early spring buds and flowers may make it look like sunshine and 70s are here to stay, March may be the month winter makes up for lost time. As much as it pains me to say, maybe Punxsutawney Phil was on to something?
Fortunately for us, even though below average conditions are expected throughout the whole month of March, temperatures have no option other than to increase as the average rises from 52° to 58° by the end of the month.
Spring may have sprung, but we're still not out of the clear of any freezes or even snow and ice. It's only March after all! It won't be until April and May that warm weather becomes the standard and not the exception!
With that in mind, expect our high temperatures for March to be on the lower side of the "normal" range most of the time with below average conditions expected. This means highs in the 40s and 50s can be expected to stick around for awhile.