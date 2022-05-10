Weather Blog: Dangerous summer heat takes hold tomorrow, what precautions should you take?

An unusually early summer setup is causing a sudden and unprecedented heatwave beginning today and lasting until the weekend. As discussed already, this heat has the potential to break daily high temperature records tomorrow and Thursday.
While it won't be the hottest weather we will see all summer long, it certainly is the hottest weather that we've seen in more than half a year. In fact, the last time we saw a high temperature as high as 91° was eight months ago on August 29th of last year.
This kind of early heat won't pose much threat to people who don't spend much time outdoors. However, there's a lot of people who should take precautions given the excessive heat. These kinds of people are those who: work outside, partake in physical activities outside, engage in athletic games or practices outside, spend significant periods of time outside, or those who have limited to no access to air conditioning.
It typically takes two weeks of being exposed to warmer weather for your body to become acclimated to the heat. The temperature of the past two weeks has been around 72°, which means our bodies are well adapted to perform strenuous activity outside in mild weather, but not for anything much warmer than the low 70s. By the heart of summer, our bodies will feel more comfortable in 90° heat after the constant exposure, but for now, heat index values as high as they're expected to be can be dangerous.
Heat index values tomorrow will vary from as warm as 89° to our east in Tell City IN and Hawesville KY, and to as hot as 94° to our west in Fairfield IL and McLeansboro IL.
To understand how serious we should be taking tomorrow's heat index values, refer to the table below.
|Outdoor Heat Index
|Severity of Heat Index
|80°-90°F
|Exercise Caution
|90°-103°F
|Exercise Extreme Caution
|103°-124°F
|Dangerous
|125°F+
|Extremely Dangerous
After referring to the table of heat index values, it's clear that regardless of where you are in the Tri-State extreme caution should be exercised everywhere! Practice caution even if you're in Hancock CO or Perry CO, where heat index values won't be as intense. Outdoor activity is still possible and not the most dangerous tomorrow; however, caution should still be taken to avoid heat exhaustion.
Just how can you be safe and enjoy the warm sunny conditions? There are a variety of precautions you can and should take –especially since our bodies aren't used to this warm weather quite yet.
The first one is especially important! Waiting in a car that's off can quickly result in extreme interior vehicle temperatures far hotter than the actual air temperature or heat index. With an expected high temperature of 91° tomorrow, the inside of parked cars in the sun can quickly become lethal. In just 10 minutes, the inside of a car will already be 109°. After just half an hour, the inside will heat up to 124°.
With the potential for record breaking heat tomorrow and Thursday, take it easy and stay cool. We've been through a chilly past few months and deserve to enjoy some sunny warm weather –just take it easy and be safe about it.
This heatwave will be short lived, so enjoy the "free trial" of summer while it lasts. Weather like this is going to be more common in the weeks ahead. But for now, the forecast seems to have typical mild May weather return by the weekend!