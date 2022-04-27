Weather Blog: discussing Saturday's severe weather potential

In the past few days we've been hinting at the potential for severe weather on Saturday. Just how likely and where do we have a chance for severe weather exactly? It's hard to tell but we have a slight idea.
The potential window for severe weather is still 3-4 days out, and a lot of things could change in the meantime. Being this far out means we are really only able to look at trends and determine if severe weather is possible or not. It will only be in the next few days that we'll able to determine what threats can be expected, where the threats can be expected, and when the threats can be expected.
As of right now, the Severe Prediction Center has established that there is a 15% chance of any type of severe weather developing somewhere near the Tri-State (Figure 1).
Threat levels that we usually use to communicate threat for severe weather (Marginal, Slight, Enhanced, Moderate, High or 1,2,3,4,5) cannot be determined quite yet. The concern for severe weather could be caused by a low pressure which is expected to develop over the northern central plains. This low pressure will have a cold front attached to it which will slide into the Tri-State Saturday. This cold front pushing into a region of warm moist air is what's causing this slight concern for severe weather.
Granted, while 15% isn't a very high risk for severe weather, it still is worth noting and keeping an eye on –especially moving into tomorrow and Friday. No need to panic, be concerned, or even chance your plans yet until we know more.