Weather Blog: Fall is less than a month away. Here's what a typical fall looks like in the Tri-State

If you're like me, you've got to be wondering when cool fall weather will be on the way. Especially after a scorching summer followed by below average conditions for most of August. This milder pattern that we've been in has given us a little taste of what felt like some fall weather –or at least a taste of weather that doesn't feel exactly like summer.
Now that we've experienced cooler mornings and comfortable humidity levels, many of us are in the mood for more. Technically it's still summer, which means we can't blame mother nature for bringing 90s and humidity back into the forecast. Despite the summer-like conditions returning, we do have hope on the horizon.
September 22nd is the date of the autumnal equinox, which marks the first day of fall. If you'll notice today's date, you'll notice that that means fall is less than a month away! So, how soon can we expect things to change and by how much?
Below, you'll see a snapshot of the average and record temperatures for Evansville during the fall season.
I know there's a lot going on in this graphic so here's a quick explanation:
The red color range indicates every temperature we could expect above average up to the record hottest temperature.
The green color range indicates every temperature we could expect on a daily basis. The bottom of the green range is the average low and the top of the green range is the average high.
The blue color range indicates every temperature we could expect below average down to the record coldest temperature.
In the gray area above and below the red and blue areas are temperatures so hot or so cold they've never been observed in Evansville at that point in the year.
What can we gather from this? Well, the beginning of fall is very mild. Temperatures in the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid 50s is quite comfortable. But then things quickly get on the chillier side. By the end of fall our mornings are typically below freezing and our afternoons only warm up into the mid 40s.
But seasons aren't just defined by our averages but also our extremes. When we are below average in September, the absolute coldest we can expect it to be is the mid 30s. Then by the end of fall, the absolute coldest we can expect it to be is in the negative single digits! Quite a world of difference! This means at the earliest we can expect freezing temperatures by early October, and surely by the middle of November we will have dropped below freezing by then.
One of the most interesting and probably notable trends is just how hot things can get. Things can get roasting at times with temperatures maxing out in the 90s even as late as mid-October, but as we head into November, its almost like a switch is flipped and the hottest temperatures we can expect suddenly drop into the 70s.
Fall, just like spring, is a transition season. This means it's not a "true" season like summer or winter. Think of summer and winter as being black and white, with spring and fall as the "gray area" in-between. As a result, we can expect the beginning of fall to feel like summer and then the end of fall feeling like winter. I know this sounds obvious, but thinking about it as a transition is a bit more realistic that the traditional sense of it being it's own individual season.
So, if you're trying to make outdoor plans a month or two in the future or just want to know what kind of weather to expect around a certain date, just use the graphic above. It's useful in determining the weather you're most likely to see, and then the absolute hottest and coldest weather you can expect –given any records aren't broken!
Unfortunately, the temperature outlook (above) for the next 8-14 days is showing a greater likelihood for above average conditions continuing into early September. This means we can't rule out more 90° in the days to come, but remember, the trend is on our side! If we were 10° above average today, it would be 97°; but if we are 10° above average in the middle of September, it would only be 90°.
Hang in there, fall is on the way. For now, enjoy the summer warmth while it lasts!