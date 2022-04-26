Weather Blog: Frost advisories tonight; why now and not during the winter?

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Low temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, northwest Kentucky, and southeast Illinois. The advisory is along and east of a line from Fairfield to Harrisburg Illinois, including southwest Indiana and the Henderson and Owensboro Kentucky areas. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&