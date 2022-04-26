Weather Blog: Frost advisories tonight; why now and not during the winter?

Living in the Tri-State, we are no stranger to cold temperatures. In the heart of winter the average low is 26° which is well below the freezing mark (32°F). Tonight, temperatures are only expected to reach into the middle-to-upper 30s. This has caused the National Weather Service to issue a frost advisory for many parts of the Tri-State (Figure 1).
It may seem confusing that temperatures aren't even expected to reach below freezing and we have frost advisories. Especially because during the winter we don't have frost advisories and temperatures are well above the freezing point.
It all comes down to time of year, and what weather is considered unusual.
In the winter, freezing temperatures are not just common but expected. Plus, freezing temperatures pose little threat to life or property in the winter because all the cold-sensitive vegetation is dormant, a lot of homes are fortified for cold drafts, and people have their winter wardrobes out.
Just in the past few months, the amount of nights we've dropped below or even close to the freezing mark has really decreased (Figure 2). Instead of dropping below freezing almost every night in January and February, in April we've only dropped below freezing once. It's this diminishing frequency that poses a problem as plant life gets used to warmer temperatures.
This explains why the primary reason we have frost/freeze advisories in the spring is because of all the new spring growth and crop planting that's occurred recently.
You may have noticed the landscape is a lot more green and that poses problems. A lot of these plants are dormant in the winter because they can't handle cold temperatures. This is the same reason why farmers hold off on planting their crops until the spring. Now that the growing season has begun, we have to start considering the cold's impacts for our green friends.
If you have any cold sensitive plants, the best thing you can do tonight would be to cover them up or bring them inside.
The danger this late season cold poses to a human is minimal; however, if you typically keep your windows open at night, you might want to close them just so it doesn't get too chilly overnight. Plus, you may want to wear a layer or two extra than you have been lately as you head out the door tomorrow morning. Other than that, frost advisories are more like a heads-up that we're going to be experiencing some unusually chilly spring temperatures.
Stay warm!