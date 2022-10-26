 Skip to main content
Weather Blog: Here's how much rain we saw from our biggest rainfall in a month yesterday

For the past few weeks, it feels like we have been talking about nothing but dry, breezy, and sunny conditions. This is not that much of a stretch. Since October began; we have seen drought conditions expand into to the Tri-State, majority of counties issues burn bans, and multiple days with 'red flag warnings' indicating dangerous fire weather. 

This is because, until yesterday we've seen virtually no rain since September 19th. The figure below shows the last five meaningful rainfalls we've seen here in the Tri-State. Notice, multiple days in September with ample rain; however, October 25th stands alone in the crowd for the month of October. 

22-10-26 Last 5 Significant Rainfalls

Because of this recent dry-spell, we've see severe and moderate drought re-appear across much of the Tri-State. Below, is the most recent U.S. drought monitor. We have not seen conditions this dry since this past June during a record dry month. 

22-10-26 Current Drought Monitor

So, how much rain actually fell on our parched lands? Fortunately enough to make good improvements, but not enough to totally eradicate the drought entirely. 

Here are those rain totals from yesterday. Mount Vernon, Indiana takes the cake by a long shot with just over 1.5". The trend to notice in the graphic is that our westernmost communities benefited the most from yesterday's rains. 

22-10-26 Top 24 Rainfall Reports

Rest assured you can put those umbrellas away for a bit. The three day outlook shows no rain in the short-term! Enjoy this picture perfect October weather and go out and look at those fall leaves while you can. 

22-10-26 3 Day Outlook

