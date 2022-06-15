Weather Blog: How heat and humidity are combining to create dangerous heat index values regionwide

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees this afternoon
and 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
to upper 70s, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Weather Blog: How heat and humidity are combining to create dangerous heat index values regionwide

22-6-15 Heat Index Values
Gunnar Consol

If you have even stepped just a toe outside lately –day or night– you have noticed that it is unusually hot and muggy. In fact, we have been breaking daily record high temperatures and daily record high minimums each night as well for days now. 

To shatter daily records –day and night– we have been experiencing temperatures in the upper 90s (even close to 100°) during the day and upper 70s (and even 80°) overnight. You may have noticed though, that we have been reporting "feels like" temperatures that are actually much hotter than the actual air temperature. Daily, we have seen our heat index values in the ballpark of 105-115°; and even overnight it felt much warmer than just 80°. What gives? How come temperatures are feeling a whole lot warmer than they actually are?

As you may already know, humidity plays a role into all of this. After all, a famous colloquial saying is "it's not the heat, it's the humidity!" But just how exactly does the humidity make it feel hotter? 

The average human body temperature is 98.6° and our bodies will try our hardest to stay around that temperature. If we get too cold, we will shiver to warm our bodies up. If we get too hot, we will sweat to cool our bodies down. It is exactly for this reason that humidity makes it feel hotter than it actually is. 

Humidity throws a wrench in our body's plan to cool off by sweating. This is because the more humidity there is in the atmosphere, the harder it is for your sweat to be evaporated. Picture the air as a sponge, if the air is dry, it can easily absorb the sweat off your body and cool you off. But if the sponge is already wet, it is very difficult –if not impossible– for the air to effectively absorb the sweat and cool you off. As a result, the higher the humidity, the hotter it feels.

Here is a reference guide created by the National Weather Service which shows how heat index is a result of the relationship between air temperature and dewpoint. 

22-6-15 Heat Index Chart

Note, how at any given temperature the heat index increases as dewpoints go up. It's even possible if dewpoints are low enough to have a "heat index" that is cooler than the actual air temperature. This is because humidity is so low that sweat is super effective at cooling you off. Normally during the summer, dewpoints here in the Tri-State range from as low as 55 to as high as 80, so we aren't as lucky to have that luxury.

Here's a look at dewpoints this afternoon and evening. Dewpoints simply just mean the temperature air has to be cooled down for dew to form. So, you wouldn't need a cold can of soda for condensation to form. If you brought soda that is at room temperature (~70°) outside you would see water drops forming on the outside. The warmer the temperature dew forms at the more humid the air is.

22-6-15 Dewpoints

Now here's a look at the forecasted high temperatures for the Tri-State today. It's going to be toasty for sure with temperatures even around the human body temperature for those in Owensboro and Vincennes.

22-6-15 Afternoon Temperatures

Using the current dewpoints and forecasted high temperatures, what kind of heat index would you expect for today? If I said we were expecting heat index values between 105-110°, would you be surprised?

So, now that you know why heat and humidity make it feel hotter and just by how much, you can tackle this heat with a little more knowledge to be even more weather aware. Stay hydrated, stay safe, and stay cool!

