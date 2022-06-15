Weather Blog: How heat and humidity are combining to create dangerous heat index values regionwide

If you have even stepped just a toe outside lately –day or night– you have noticed that it is unusually hot and muggy. In fact, we have been breaking daily record high temperatures and daily record high minimums each night as well for days now.
To shatter daily records –day and night– we have been experiencing temperatures in the upper 90s (even close to 100°) during the day and upper 70s (and even 80°) overnight. You may have noticed though, that we have been reporting "feels like" temperatures that are actually much hotter than the actual air temperature. Daily, we have seen our heat index values in the ballpark of 105-115°; and even overnight it felt much warmer than just 80°. What gives? How come temperatures are feeling a whole lot warmer than they actually are?
As you may already know, humidity plays a role into all of this. After all, a famous colloquial saying is "it's not the heat, it's the humidity!" But just how exactly does the humidity make it feel hotter?
The average human body temperature is 98.6° and our bodies will try our hardest to stay around that temperature. If we get too cold, we will shiver to warm our bodies up. If we get too hot, we will sweat to cool our bodies down. It is exactly for this reason that humidity makes it feel hotter than it actually is.
Humidity throws a wrench in our body's plan to cool off by sweating. This is because the more humidity there is in the atmosphere, the harder it is for your sweat to be evaporated. Picture the air as a sponge, if the air is dry, it can easily absorb the sweat off your body and cool you off. But if the sponge is already wet, it is very difficult –if not impossible– for the air to effectively absorb the sweat and cool you off. As a result, the higher the humidity, the hotter it feels.
Here is a reference guide created by the National Weather Service which shows how heat index is a result of the relationship between air temperature and dewpoint.
Note, how at any given temperature the heat index increases as dewpoints go up. It's even possible if dewpoints are low enough to have a "heat index" that is cooler than the actual air temperature. This is because humidity is so low that sweat is super effective at cooling you off. Normally during the summer, dewpoints here in the Tri-State range from as low as 55 to as high as 80, so we aren't as lucky to have that luxury.
Here's a look at dewpoints this afternoon and evening. Dewpoints simply just mean the temperature air has to be cooled down for dew to form. So, you wouldn't need a cold can of soda for condensation to form. If you brought soda that is at room temperature (~70°) outside you would see water drops forming on the outside. The warmer the temperature dew forms at the more humid the air is.
Now here's a look at the forecasted high temperatures for the Tri-State today. It's going to be toasty for sure with temperatures even around the human body temperature for those in Owensboro and Vincennes.
Using the current dewpoints and forecasted high temperatures, what kind of heat index would you expect for today? If I said we were expecting heat index values between 105-110°, would you be surprised?
So, now that you know why heat and humidity make it feel hotter and just by how much, you can tackle this heat with a little more knowledge to be even more weather aware. Stay hydrated, stay safe, and stay cool!