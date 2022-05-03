Weather Blog: It's election day in Indiana – here's how weather can impact election day turnout!

Today is election day in the Hoosier State and polling stations close depending on what county you reside in. Here in the Indiana, polls will close today at 6PM Central / 7PM Eastern.
With primaries season underway, it may be interesting to learn that the weather on election day can influence voter turnout and voter behavior.
This isn't to diminish the main motivating factor that drives people to the polls. Hot button issues like the individual candidate, economy, taxes, healthcare, climate change, voting rights, and more all are the biggest and most important factors that get people out to vote. However, people that are on the fence about an issue or figuring if they should even vote may be swayed depending on the weather. Yes, the weather on election day can influence voter turnout and change the outcomes of elections!
Effects of temperature
One study –which analyzed voting data and the weather on election day for the specified elections– found that voter turnout and heat are positively correlated.
The study concluded that for every 10°C increase in temperature (+1.8°F), voter turnout increases by 1.4%. This may seem insignificant, but in races which are won by only a thin margin, a small increase in turnout can change the entire outcome of the election!
The study also found that in warmer weather people tended to be less critical of the current government and favored stability. As a result, people are more likely to vote for the candidate running for re-election or party already occupying the position whenever it's is warmer.
Effects of rain & snow
As you would expect, another study found that rain and snow decreased voter turnout by around 1% per inch of rain and 5% per inch of snow! This again isn't a huge percentage, but can make a big difference in close races! Especially when you remember rain and snow tend to be paired with cooler temperatures which also reduces voter turnout!
Another interesting find, when it came to precipitation, the decrease in turnout wasn't evenly split between Republicans or Democrats. In wetter weather, both Republicans and Democrats see a slight decrease in turnout; however, Republicans' decrease in turnout isn't as much as the decrease in turnout from Democrats.
What today's weather could mean for the Indiana primaries
Based on today's forecast, temperatures will be warm as folks get off work and the rain that we saw this morning has already tapered off. Fortunately for us, this means warm dry weather should result in a couple percentage points of higher voter turnout as cold, rain, and snow won't be keeping anyone from going to the polls.
We got lucky today, but in the future if you ever want to prevent the weather from "clouding" your judgement –pun intended– you can vote by mail by requesting an absentee ballot!