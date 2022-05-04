Weather Blog: It's Star Wars Day, and here's what planet the Tri-State would be!

The reason today is Star Wars day, is because fans took the popular phrase "May the Force be with you," that is said throughout the saga, and used a play on words to describe today's date as "May the Fourth,"–hence why today is Star Wars day.
To figure out what Star Wars planet the Tri-State most closely resembles, we have to understand what climate we have first!
Here in the Tri-State, all of us have a humid subtropical climate. This just means that summers are long lasting, hot, and humid; while winters are generally shorter, milder, and dry.
So to find our Star Wars planet twin, we need to find a planet that is not too hot, not too cold, and has varying levels of humidity.
Unlikely Candidates
To find our match, we have to remind ourselves of some of the most well-known Star Wars planets and compare our climate to theirs. There's many planets in the Star Wars galaxy and almost all of them are world's apart from us –pun intended.
To follow along, or if you're unfamiliar with each planet, don't be afraid to search the internet for images of each system.
Tatooine:
This is the planet where we fell in love with pod racing and first met young Anakin Skywalker. The sandy planet is between two suns and as such is a dry desert planet. With Evansville's average annual precipitation of 43.19", we receive far too much rain to be a desert. The maximum amount of rain a desert can technically receive in a year is 10". This planet is definitely not a match.
Hoth:
The first movie of the original trilogy features Hoth, which is a desolate frozen planet. While the Tri-State was blanketed in a sheet of ice for days after this February's ice storm, we could argue that for a few days it felt like Hoth. However, with an average January high temperature of 41°F, even in the winter, we are far too warm to be an icy glacial planet. While a little more similar, Hoth is not a match.
Scarif:
Seen in Rouge One, this island paradise features lush archipelagos and islands dotted with palm trees. It is more similar to us than Tatooine, and more habitable than Hoth, but based on the palm trees it's evident that Scarif doesn't get cold enough in the winter to match our climate. While a perfect match for Hawaii or the Florida Keys, Scarif is not a perfect match for the Tri-State.
Mustafar:
This is the planet where Obi-Wan Kenobi fights Anakin Skywalker on the hot lava planet of Mustafar. While this is the scene where Darth Vader gets his 'rocky' start, it is clear that the Tri-State is not a match.
Kamino:
The watery world is where we meet Jango Fett and the army of clones the 'Republic' ordered. Just one glance outside and its easy to see we are not surrounded only by water. Again, not a match.
Finally, a planetary match!
Naboo:
This is the picturesque planet from which Queen Amidala (Padmé) and Jar Jar Binks is from. This planet features waterfalls, lush rivers, large seas, and temperate forests. Just one glance at Naboo and you would be able to tell it's the most similar. You can find green forests across the Tri-State with beautiful flowers in the warmer months.
I think we found a winner! While we have no climatic records of Naboo (for obvious reasons) we can infer based on the movies and books that Naboo is a mild planet with mild winters and warm summers. Certainly with all those waterfalls and bodies of water, it gets humid just like the Tri-State in the warmth of summer.
So if you want to imagine your on a planet far far away for 'May the Fourth' day, pretend you're on Naboo!