Weather Blog: It's the last 7PM sunset of the year! Here's how dark it'll get in the coming months

This week started off feeling like fall no doubt. Unfortunately, as we head into the next few days it'll begin feeling like summer again –not good news for those who love sweater weather!
Technically it still is summer, so we should just count our lucky stars that we got a nice little early preview. But summer's days are numbered. In fact, there are 8 days left until summer is over and fall begins!
So even though temperatures in the 90s are back in the forecast, there is still evidence that the seasons are changing. That's the ever shortening hours of daylight as the sunsets get earlier and earlier in the evening.
Tonight is the last sunset which occurs at or later than 7PM. This late of a sunset won't occur again until March 18th, 2023!
I know a lot of us are ready for more fall weather but not excited for the earlier sunsets. Unfortunately we can't have our cake and eat it too. We only get the cooler weather because of the increasing darkness.
What is the exact price on sunshine that we have to pay for the upcoming cooler weather?
Since July 31st, we've already lost an hour of daylight as of today. By the end of October, we will have lost another hour of daylight. But just a few weeks later (mostly because of daylight saving time ending), we see our last sunset at or later than 5PM in early November!
Therefore, if the summer heat returning has got you down, keep in mind the seasons are changing. Just look to the time the sunsets each evening as evidence that cooler weather is on the way!