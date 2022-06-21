Weather Blog: It's the summer solstice - the longest day of the year! So why are our hottest temperatures still to come?

 Skip to main content
...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Wednesday...

On Wednesday, humidity values will be higher than observed on
Tuesday. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region Wednesday afternoon. Isolated to
scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will
provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned for the heat of day
Wednesday should consider rescheduling them to the cooler hours
in the morning or evening. If you must be outdoors in the heat,
drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air conditioned
environment.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Weather Blog: It's the summer solstice - the longest day of the year! So why are our hottest temperatures still to come?

  • Updated
  • 0

As you may have heard, today is the summer solstice! This designation marks the longest day of the year. This is because the Earth's axis points the Northern Hemisphere most directly toward the sun. 

22-6-21 Summer Solestice

On the summer solstice, we experience a whole 14 hours and 48 minutes of daylight in Evansville. That's a whole lot of time for daytime heating to occur! As a result, our almost 15 hours of daylight gives us an average high temperature of 87°.

Beginning tomorrow, we will begin loosing daylight each day. At first, the sunset will happen a few seconds earlier each day and gradually increase to 2-4 minutes earlier each day by the autumnal equinox in September.

22-6-21 Daylight Gained/Lost

You would think that with today being our longest day of the year, that it would also be our hottest day of the year. Especially since tomorrow we start loosing daylight. Except on average, our hottest day of the year is July 13th with an average high of 89° –a whole 2° warmer than the day of the summer solstice. 

If you look at the graph below, you'll notice the average high temperature for the month of June is only 86°, while July and August (both after the summer solstice) have warmer average high temperatures of 89° and 88° respectively. This is despite both July and August seeing daylight decrease with each consecutive day.

22-6-21 Average Monthly Temperatures

At first glance, you may think that this doesn't add up. But it's actually makes sense with you think about daylight acting like a personal budget with surpluses and deficits. 

Below, you can see a graph showing how many hours of daylight and nighttime we experience throughout the year. In addition to showing the hours of day and night, this graph also shows how much of a surplus or deficit of daylight we experience throughout the year.

22-6-21 Daylight Surplus/Deficit

For example, let's think of it in terms of spending. If we got a dollar for every hour of day, and lost a dollar for every hour of night each month. Our bank account would still get bigger into July and August. This is because despite earning less money than June, we're still making more money than we're loosing through July and August.

So, despite loosing daylight beginning tomorrow, we will still experience an excess of daylight though July and August. This is what will allow our average high temperatures to continue to climb even after our longest day of the year.

This is the same principal that applies to the shortest day of the year. Our longest night occurs on the winter solstice on December 21st , but the coldest months of the year are January and February. 

So if this current heatwave has got you looking forward to cooler temperatures. It won't be until September, around the autumnal equinox (Sept. 22), that we begin to see temperatures cooling off. This is when the tides turn and we start experiencing more nighttime than daytime.

