Weather Blog: Its the summer solstice –the longest day of the year! So why are our hottest temperatures still to come?

As you may have heard, today is the summer solstice! This designation marks the longest day of the year. This is because the Earth's axis points the Northern Hemisphere most directly toward the sun.
On the summer solstice, we experience a whole 14 hours and 48 minutes of daylight in Evansville. That's a whole lot of time for daytime heating to occur! As a result, our almost 15 hours of daylight gives us an average high temperature of 87°.
Beginning tomorrow, we will begin loosing daylight each day. At first, the sunset will happen a few seconds earlier each day and gradually increase to 2-4 minutes earlier each day by the autumnal equinox in September.
You would think that with today being our longest day of the year, that it would also be our hottest day of the year. Especially since tomorrow we start loosing daylight. Except on average, our hottest day of the year is July 13th with an average high of 89° –a whole 2° warmer than the day of the summer solstice.
If you look at the graph below, you'll notice the average high temperature for the month of June is only 86°, while July and August (both after the summer solstice) have warmer average high temperatures of 89° and 88° respectively. This is despite both July and August seeing daylight decrease with each consecutive day.
At first glance, you may think that this doesn't add up. But it's actually makes sense with you think about daylight acting like a personal budget with surpluses and deficits.
Below, you can see a graph showing how many hours of daylight and nighttime we experience throughout the year. In addition to showing the hours of day and night, this graph also shows how much of a surplus or deficit of daylight we experience throughout the year.
For example, let's think of it in terms of spending. If we got a dollar for every hour of day, and lost a dollar for every hour of night each month. Our bank account would still get bigger into July and August. This is because despite earning less money than June, we're still making more money than we're loosing through July and August.
So, despite loosing daylight beginning tomorrow, we will still experience an excess of daylight though July and August. This is what will allow our average high temperatures to continue to climb even after our longest day of the year.
This is the same principal that applies to the shortest day of the year. Our longest night occurs on the winter solstice on December 21st , but the coldest months of the year are January and February.
So if this current heatwave has got you looking forward to cooler temperatures. It won't be until September, around the autumnal equinox (Sept. 22), that we begin to see temperatures cooling off. This is when the tides turn and we start experiencing more nighttime than daytime.