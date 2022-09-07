Weather Blog: Last Saturday was Evansville's wettest day in 8 years!

From last Friday to yesterday, we were in quite a funk weather-wise. We dealt with dreary conditions and numerous pop-up showers on the daily. What made this round of showers overachieve the totals seen from the heart of summer was the fact that these storms did not move.
Typically when we see pop-up showers in the summer, the storms will pop-up and move across the landscape spreading its rain evenly across the land. This limits how much rain can fall from these storms because they're only over a certain spot for a short amount of time. This time around, the showers popped up but there was no wind to escort them around. Thus all the rain they had was just dumped in one spot.
This produced many flash flood warnings throughout the Tri-State. With the flash flood warnings came the floods and we saw sustainable flooding in Evansville's eastside, in Owensboro, and in Dubois county.
Below is a map of all flash flooding reports from September 1st to today which completely captures the flooding from Friday to Monday (Sept. 3rd-5th).
Vanderburgh County had two reports of flash flooding, while Warrick, Dubois, Henderson, and Daviess (KY) Counties all had one report of flash flooding.
This rain was serious stuff. All over social media were videos of half-submerged cars in Evansville, waves lapping along the 'shores' of people's driveways in Owensboro, and Northeast Dubois Middle School taking on water.
With this amount of flooding, it's no shock to see the impressive rain totals for the past few days. Many locations even saw more rain these past few days than the average for the entire month of September (~3.10").
Below is a map of the rain totals, and you'll see how localized the rain amounts were. Most in the Tri-State got a good soaking but not enough to see flooding, while hotspots saw excessive amounts of rain.
While the totals are impressive in their own right, they even are standalones in recent history. While the map above is totals over the past seven days, in some places most of that rain fell in one afternoon.
For instance, Saturday, September 3rd was Evansville's wettest day of the year, the wettest September 3rd on record, and the wettest day since April 3rd, 2014 with 4.48" of rain in the river city!
These next few days are looking dry and sunny, but there are rain chances in the forecast by this upcoming weekend. So, go out and enjoy the outdoors these next few days while we dry out!