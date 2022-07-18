Weather Blog: New daily rainfall record falls in the midst of a moderate drought

It is no secret that it is been abnormally dry across the Tri-State. Most of the Tri-State has been in moderate drought for weeks now by only receiving 25-50% of normal rainfall. This is all due to the fact that since the middle of May we haven't seen any substantial rainfall.
However, the tide may be turning in our favor when it comes to drought conditions. If not, we at least saw substantial relief which can hold us off for awhile if this dry pattern continues much longer.
Now, when I say we got some relief, I really mean it. I'm not talking about some measly rain showers that we experienced. We actually observed our wettest July 17th on record right here in Evansville.
We received just 0.07" more than the previous record of 1.42" standing since 2004 for a total of 1.49" recorded yesterday.
Not only is a new daily rainfall record impressive, but the timing of this rainy 3-day period seems out of place.
We entered a flash drought in June with temperatures approaching the upper 90s close to 100° almost daily with little-to-no rainfall.
To put these recent rains in perspective to this drought; between the 49 day period of May 27th and July 14th we only received 1.87" of rain. But in these past three days from July 15th-July 17th, we received 1.88" of rain!
The current drought monitor which shows most of the Tri-State in moderate drought was issued last Thursday, July 14th, so it doesn't account for our most recent rains. I would suspect these recent rains may put us back in the "abnormally dry" category for now.
Stay tuned to 44News this upcoming Thursday when the newest issue of the drought monitor is issued to see where improvements were made.