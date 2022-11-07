Weather Blog; The last lunar eclipse for three years to happen tonight. Will the clouds clear in time?

First of all, what is a lunar eclipse? It's the same concept of a solar eclipse where the moon completely covers the sun and puts the Earth in a dark shadow. Except, with a lunar eclipse, the Earth covers the sun and puts the moon in a dark shadow.
Think of a lunar eclipse as a solar eclipse but for the moon! The figure below shows the the setup for our lunar eclipse tonight.
Below is the timing of it all and it shows you exactly when to expect each astrological phenomenon. You'll see it may not be worth staying up late to see it but rather waking up early to catch it. It'll be the last lunar eclipse for the next three years so if you can catch it, try to!
Speaking of catching it, will we even get the chance will all these clouds we saw today? Fortunately, clouds will be clearing as we head into the overnight so we'll most likely be able to see the lunar eclipse early tomorrow morning with some passing clouds.
So, all you need to worry about is staying warm to catch it!