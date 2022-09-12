Weather Blog: This morning was the coolest start to the day since summer began

Brrrrr! Did you happen to step outside either late last night or early this morning? Because if you did, you likely stepped out and felt fall in the air!
Humidity levels are low, temperatures are cool, and the breeze in the air makes it feel more like fall rather than the end of summer. That sensation wasn't you being overdramatic. This morning really was the chilliest morning we've experienced since summer began!
For a refresher on the seasons, you can read up here.
This morning, the mercury dropped to an official 53° at the Evansville Regional Airport. That makes it the coolest morning since June 29th of this year when we had a low of 52°. Some locations had an even chillier start as well. A few of our western most communities in the Tri-State even saw the upper-40s!
Below you can see some of the coolest temperatures observed overnight across the Tri-State.
We'll be tracking below average for the next couple of days. But as we look towards this upcoming weekend, we could see some summerlike heat making a return –some record breaking heat even! So go out and enjoy the nice cool weather while you still can.