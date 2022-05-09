Weather Blog: This week's historic and record breaking heat explained

Across the Tri-State, we've been tracking the potential for record breaking heat for awhile now. Temperatures are going to be warm all week; however on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to peak in the lower 90s. As of now, the forecasted afternoon temperature is 91°F for Evansville on Wednesday.
Given the fact that we reach the lower 90s every single year, what makes this time around so special? It's not necessarily just how warm it's going to be –but also how warm it's going to be for this time of the year.
Historic Perspective
Historically, our first 90° day is right around June 1st. Which means reaching 91° on May 11th would be a level of heat that is achieved much earlier in the year than normal. Taking into account the fact that the average high temperature for May 11th is only a mild 76°, temperatures will rise around 15° above average.
The current hottest temperature ever recorded in Evansville on May 11th (going back all the way to 1897) is 88°. This record has only occurred in 2018, 2005, and 2000. Which means we've only reached 88° three times in the past 125 years, and they've all occurred within the past 22 years. With this in mind, it's easy to see why a high of 91° forecasted for Wednesday is unprecedented and record breaking warmth for this time of the year.
Explaining the Cause
Now that we know just how hot its going to be and just how significant it is for this time of the year, now we can ask the question: Why is it happening now?
When it comes to this heat wave, the culprit will be a strong high pressure over the northeastern United States. This high pressure will cause widespread above average conditions for much of the northern and central tier of the United States. Another factor to consider with this heatwave is where our wind direction is coming from. Because of the high off to our northeast, and a low that will develop off to our northwest, a 'conveyor belt' is created. This will deliver warmer and muggier air from the south to our already above average conditions.
We see this setup pretty often in the summer; however, since it's still early-to-mid May its unusual to see this pattern develop this early in the year. This is why we have the potential to see some daily record highs be broken this week.
Across the Tri-State, the biggest threat is the heat index values. Humidity won't be excessively high, so heat index values won't be too much higher than the actual air temperature. On Wednesday, we can expect heat index values across the Tri-State to be in the low-to-mid 90s. The lowest values will be in eastern portions of the Tri-State and the highest values will be in western portions of the Tri-State in our Illinois communities.
Since this is the first heatwave since coming out of winter, we need to take precautions and be careful as our bodies haven't gotten used to this summer-like warmth just yet. It certainly won't be the hottest weather we see all year, but since it's arriving so early it could be more dangerous than usual –especially for folks who haven't installed their A/C unit yet.
Take it easy and be cool this week Tri-State!