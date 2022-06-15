Weather Blog: What is a threat day?

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thursday will make 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity which can have cumulative effects to
those susceptible to heat related illness. The heat looks like
it will last through Friday most areas, so the Warning or an
Advisory will likely be added in upcoming forecasts. Some relief
is on the way for the weekend. However, next week the heat
returns.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9
1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Weather Blog: What is a threat day?

  Updated
threat day graphic red

Every once and awhile you may have heard us here at 44News use the term "threat day" when referring to the weather on a particular day. This is to generally help increase awareness for a day that poses a danger to either one's property, health, and even life. 

You may typically associate a "threat day" with only severe weather whenever the severe weather threat index is one or higher. This is typically the most common reason we issue threat days, because severe weather in our neck of the woods is all too frequent. But, there are a variety of other weather phenomenon that occur right here in the Tri-State that we issue threat days for. 

A prime example of a non-severe weather threat day is excessive heat.

The majority of the Tri-State has been under an excessive heat warning since Monday morning and it isn't set to expire until tomorrow evening. This heat wave has seen temperatures soar into the upper 90s and even the 100s with heat index values between 105-115° daily. The risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke have increased dramatically in people and animals in this dangerous combination of heat and humidity. This is why we've issued threat days for this past Monday and Tuesday, and for today and tomorrow.

We also issue threat days for ice storms, impactful snowstorms, and dangerously cold temperatures and frigid wind-chill values.

Basically, anytime the National Weather Service and the Storm Team 44 meteorologists believe the weather on a certain day is able to threaten someone's property, health, or life, we will issue a threat day.

The goal of issuing a threat day isn't to scare anyone or overhype an event. It is just to signal to our viewers that hazardous weather is possible for the Tri-State, and to pay extra attention to the forecast for that day –because it ultimately could be life or death. 

With that in mind, take it easy and stay cool. Because we're experiencing yet another excessive heat threat day as we head into tomorrow. 

