Weather Blog: What is a threat day?

Every once and awhile you may have heard us here at 44News use the term "threat day" when referring to the weather on a particular day. This is to generally help increase awareness for a day that poses a danger to either one's property, health, and even life.
You may typically associate a "threat day" with only severe weather whenever the severe weather threat index is one or higher. This is typically the most common reason we issue threat days, because severe weather in our neck of the woods is all too frequent. But, there are a variety of other weather phenomenon that occur right here in the Tri-State that we issue threat days for.
A prime example of a non-severe weather threat day is excessive heat.
The majority of the Tri-State has been under an excessive heat warning since Monday morning and it isn't set to expire until tomorrow evening. This heat wave has seen temperatures soar into the upper 90s and even the 100s with heat index values between 105-115° daily. The risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke have increased dramatically in people and animals in this dangerous combination of heat and humidity. This is why we've issued threat days for this past Monday and Tuesday, and for today and tomorrow.
We also issue threat days for ice storms, impactful snowstorms, and dangerously cold temperatures and frigid wind-chill values.
Basically, anytime the National Weather Service and the Storm Team 44 meteorologists believe the weather on a certain day is able to threaten someone's property, health, or life, we will issue a threat day.
The goal of issuing a threat day isn't to scare anyone or overhype an event. It is just to signal to our viewers that hazardous weather is possible for the Tri-State, and to pay extra attention to the forecast for that day –because it ultimately could be life or death.
With that in mind, take it easy and stay cool. Because we're experiencing yet another excessive heat threat day as we head into tomorrow.