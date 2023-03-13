Weather Blog: What would permanent Daylight Saving Time look like? Is it as nice as it sounds?

After having successfully completing the "spring forward" time change we are officially on Daylight Saving Time (DST). This means instead of Evansville being on CST (Central Standard Time), we are now on CDT (Central Daylight Time).
Twice a year around the time changes, many are vocal about abolishing the bi-annual time change. Their solutions are either sticking with Daylight Saving Time or having Standard Time be the year-round standard. Between the two alternatives, sticking with permanent Daylight Saving Time is the most popular proposal. The senate last March actually approved the "Sunshine Protection Act" to set DST observance to year-round. It hasn't been passed by the House or signed into law by the President –at least not yet. So right now, let's just say the "Sunshine Protection Act" were passed into law.
Is it as nice as it sounds, are there any pros and cons, or is "springing forward" and "falling back" like we currently do the most ideal?
To answer this question, let's compare and contrast. Let's look at what our sunrises and sunsets currently look like and then looking at what a year of permanent Daylight Saving Time would look like.
CURRENT BI-ANNUAL TIME CHANGE (WHAT WE DO RIGHT NOW)
Here in the Tri-State, with the time changes we have a fairly good balance of sunrise and sunset times. They don't occur too early or too late in the day for most of the year.
In the heart of winter –the darkest time of year, our sunrises occur just after 7AM with sunsets just after 4:30PM. This means our mornings are a bit dark but we typically see daylight before the start of the school and workday. This also has the added benefit that whenever we have winter weather, sunlight will start melting snow and ice (if temperatures are warm enough) during the start of the morning rush hour from 7-9AM. Plus that means the kiddos aren't standing outside in complete darkness waiting for the bus as long or for that much of the year.
However, with sunsets as early as 4:33PM; many people get off work at 5PM to pitch-black conditions. This means almost the whole evening rush hour from 4-6PM is in complete darkness. With no daylight after work, no one spends any meaningful time outside even on the warmer days. This contributes to a lot of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) also known as seasonal depression.
In the heart of summer –the brightest part of the year, our sunrises occur as early as 5:27AM with sunsets as late as 8:15PM. That means almost all of us will wake up to the sun already being up but have plenty of time in the evening for evening activities with daylight as late at 8:16PM.
WHAT PERMENANT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME WOULD LOOK LIKE:
Here in the Tri-State, if Daylight Saving were made permanent we would see sunsets after 5:30PM year-round. This means everyone who works a 9-5 will see the sun up every single day after work. The price we pay is less-than ideal sunrise times.
In the dark days of winter, we would see sunsets early enough to catch the sunset after work. This opens the door to outdoor recreation being possible during the daylight after work on those milder days. But that means the sun won't be up until after most schools have already started the school day. Which means kids waiting for the bus stop will endure dark conditions the entire time. This also means the morning commute won't benefit much from the sun's warming ability to melt snow and ice before motorists hit the road.
During the dog days of summer, nothing changes from our current setup. This is because we already observe Daylight Saving Time from mid-March to early-November.
CONCLUSION
After diving into what our current sunrise and sunset times look like, and then what they would look like with permanent Daylight Saving Time, what are your thoughts?
The main takeaway is this, from mid-March to early November, nothing would change. This is because we already observe Daylight Saving Time from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November. What would change is those winter sunsets.
It would be really nice to have sunsets occurring after 5PM all winter long. This would help open the door to a lot more outdoor activities during the milder days. Plus that evening commute wouldn't be entirely pitch-black. The only down side is the sunrises an hour later. The sun won't rise until schools are already in session and the morning commute would be darker. The roads would also have less time to thaw before the morning commute whenever we experience winter weather.
Changing the clocks back has economic and health side effects. There are more car accidents, strokes, and injuries the days after we "spring forward" and "fall back" as people's circadian rhythms are interrupted. So sticking with DST all-year seems ideal, but it also means sacrificing an hour of precious winter daylight from the morning to the evening. Would the sacrifice be worth it for permanent DST or would we be trying to reinvent the wheel?
Let me know your thoughts by reaching out to me on Facebook and Twitter.