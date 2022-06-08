Weather Blog: With a tornado watch in effect for some, just how exactly are tornadoes categorized?

Just a couple weeks ago on May 19th, the Tri-State experienced a minor outbreak of severe weather.
Hail the size of baseballs and strong winds were reported throughout the Tri-State. In addition to widespread hail and winds, an EF-2 tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Illinois impacting communities like Keensburg and Mount Carmel in Wabash County (IL) and remote parts of Knox County (IN) across the Wabash River.
Because it is practically impossible to measure the windspeed of a tornado, instead of ranking tornadoes by maximum windspeed (like we do with hurricanes) we rank them based off of observed damage. This allows us to get a rough estimate of the winds inside a tornado because certain buildings and materials are damaged predictably under certain windspeeds.
This means that if a massive tornado with very strong windspeeds occurs over a grassy field, we would have no damage to survey, so it would be classified as an EF-0. This may seem odd, but the only damage we would be able to observe is flattened grasses, and this type of damage occurs with even the weakest tornadoes. So to the best of our knowledge, the strongest winds that occurred were EF-0 strength.
On the contrary, if there is a small tornado with relatively weak winds but occurs in a dense urban area it could be ranked much higher than the strong tornado that occurred over a grassy field. This is because there's a lot more development for the tornado to potentially damage. Again, this is because tornadoes are ranked off of their damage and not their windspeed. This means tornadoes are likely more accurately categorized to their true windspeed in developed areas since we have more observed damage to analyze.
The scale that categorizes tornadoes by observed damage is called the Enhanced Fujita Scale and it works like this:
|Rank
|Observed Damage
|Estimated Wind Speed
|0
|A few shingles peeled off, some damage to gutters or siding, and small branches downed from trees.
|(65-85 mph)
|1
|Roofs severely stripped of shingles, mobile homes overturn or badly damaged, bigger tree limbs downed from trees, some trees snapped in half, weaker trees uprooted, and exterior doors and windows lost.
|(86-110 mph)
|2
|Roofs torn completely off of well-constructed homes, foundations of frame homes shifted, mobile homes destroyed, and more trees snapped in half, and more trees uprooted.
|(111-135 mph)
|3
|Entire stories of well-constructed homes damaged, large buildings like malls and schools sustain major damage, and many trees snapped and uprooted.
|(136-165 mph)
|4
|Well-constructed homes and whole-frame homes completely leveled, and any tree not uprooted or snapped is striped of its limbs.
|(166-200 mph)
|5
|Nothing much is left of homes or trees and high-rise buildings have significant structural damage.
|(200+ mph)
This is why we know the category of a hurricane in real-time, but the rank of a tornado after it has dissipated. We measure hurricanes' windspeeds anytime we like, but we can only estimate a tornadoes windspeed after the dust as settled and able to see its observed damage.
Below is the path the tornado took from Keensburg (IL) toward Decker (IN). Fortunately, the tornado was only producing EF-2 level damage in-between Keensburg and Mount Carmel —a sparsely populated area. However, one of the more densely populated areas the tornado impacted was Mount Carmel. While impacting Mount Carmel, the tornado was a weaker but still dangerous and damaging EF-1. This means based off the damage observed in Mount Carmel, the windspeeds were estimated to be 86-110mph.
Below are drone shots taken from Mount Carmel, Illinois taken on Tuesday, May 25th.
Refer to the key of what EF rank correlates to what kind of damage. Can you spot the evidence of why this was an EF-1 as opposed to an EF-0 or EF-2?
We're able to see with these aerial shots how the description of an EF-1 tornado fits with the damage observed in Mount Carmel. Roofs severely damaged but not ripped off entirely, damage to siding and windows, large limbs downed from trees, and only a few trees snapped in half.
With the threat for severe weather again today, understanding how tornadoes are classified can be beneficial. This knowledge can help in the understanding and communication of the threats that these tornadoes pose to the Tri-State.
Now you know what kind of damage was dealt when you hear a rank being assigned to a tornado. Plus, I hope this information will help develop a healthy respect for these dangerous whirlwinds all too common to the Tri-State.