...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Mount Vernon

.The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will
occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 24.8 feet
Friday, March 25.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Wednesday Brings Sunshine & 70s

Wednesday Brings 70s & Sunshine
Griffin Glasscock

The weather is shaping up to be fantastic!! The stretch will continue well through St. Patrick's Day!

TODAY: It has a lot to offer folks! We'll move out lingering cloud cover and make way to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We normally don't start to see this consistent range of temperatures until late April. So take advantage of this beautiful weather. 

TONIGHT: Clear skies with a few clouds will persist into the evening. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: The end of the week will bring a more widespread wind & rainmaker to the region. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the Tri-State under a "1" Marginal Risk for Friday. The system will briefly cause our temperatures to drop back down to a more seasonable level on Saturday. You're first day of Spring on Sunday will bring sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

