Wednesday Brings Sunshine & 70s

The weather is shaping up to be fantastic!! The stretch will continue well through St. Patrick's Day!
TODAY: It has a lot to offer folks! We'll move out lingering cloud cover and make way to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We normally don't start to see this consistent range of temperatures until late April. So take advantage of this beautiful weather.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with a few clouds will persist into the evening. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s.
REST OF THE WEEK: The end of the week will bring a more widespread wind & rainmaker to the region. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the Tri-State under a "1" Marginal Risk for Friday. The system will briefly cause our temperatures to drop back down to a more seasonable level on Saturday. You're first day of Spring on Sunday will bring sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.