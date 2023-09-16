Weekend Forecast

Today: Today is feeling like a repeat of yesterday weather wise. If you were able to get to the air show in Owensboro, you were likely treated to some great stunts, and the weather was accommodating for the view. The Evansville Otters won last night to keep their championship hopes alive. They will play again tonight, and It will be a beautiful evening to catch the game. By 7PM temperatures will continue cooling to the low 70s. Things will remain calm and clear this evening, allowing for another great night outside if you choose.
Tomorrow: In the very early morning hours we could see a sprinkle or two as a cold front moves through. The misting that we could see is from a system off to our northwest, and thanks to a high pressure system that stationed over us, there are no variables for any substantial rain to develop on Sunday. Temperatures will be very comfortable outside at 78°, and clouds will move out of the area in the late afternoon early evening hours. Be sure to make the most out of the last day of the weekend, maybe some backyard tailgating for those football games.
Monday: Just because we have to go back to work doesn't mean you can't enjoy some nice weather. Beautiful conditions will continue into our work week. Our Monday looks mostly clear with a high of 79°, a perfect day to grab lunch outside during your break. As we continue to head throughout the week temperatures will continue to climb. Summer is trying to hang on as we get closer to that first day of fall. The latest data from the Climate Prediction Center has us slightly above average for our temperatures heading into the first week of fall.