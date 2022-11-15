It was a cloudy and abnormally cool day throughout the Tri-State. This afternoon’s high temperatures only reached as high as 43° in the River City- that’s 13° below average for this time of the year. The evening ahead looks as though it will remain just as cloudy with temperatures gradually dwindling from 40° at 7 o’clock down to 37° by 10 PM. Our saving grace overnight will be our mostly cloudy skies - the added cloud cover aloft to act as an insulator, keeping temperatures at the surface a bit milder overnight. Expect low temperatures to dive to the freezing mark by the time daybreak rolls around Wednesday; we will wake up to a morning with a temperature of 32° in Evansville on Wednesday.
We're about to get even colder
Our midweek looks, for lack of a better word, unforgiving. Afternoon high temperatures are only expected to the climb as high as the upper 30s low 40s and with wind gusts at times of 25 mph from the west tomorrow afternoon, windchill values will hover around the 30° mark or below throughout the day. If that wasn’t bad enough, gradually decreasing cloud cover Wednesday night and early Thursday morning will allow temperatures to plunge into the upper teens and low 20s by the time things get rolling on Thursday.
The end of the work week looks as though it will be quite similar to our midweek. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach the low 40s under partly cloudy skies on Thursday and a passing cold front Thursday night and early Friday will only allow afternoon high temperatures to reach the mid to low 30s area wide the next day! Additionally, the combination of breezy westerly winds, clear skies and a cool Canadian air mass will allow temperatures to fall to their lowest point in more than 250 days! The latest model data indicates that we will see a morning low temperature of 19° on Saturday morning - if that holds, it would mark your coldest start to a day in over eight months!
