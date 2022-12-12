We're overdue for a white Christmas: How likely is one this year?

With Christmas fast approaching, you can't help but listen to many holiday melodies that romanticize snow for Christmas. After listening to all the songs about the cold and snow, you may be pondering when our last white Christmas was. You may even be wondering what our chances for a white Christmas are this year.
Before we begin, we must first standardize what a "white Christmas" is, because it can mean something different to everyone. Scientifically speaking, a white Christmas is a Christmas that either has 1" of new snow falling that day, OR a Christmas that already has at least 1" of snow on the ground regardless if any snow fell that day.
Looking at this map of the Ohio River Valley at large, you can see the color coded historical probability of a white Christmas. Here in Tri-State, we don't have a very high probability of experiencing a white Christmas, but it certainly isn't zero. Some of our northern most counties have a probability of around an 11-12% chance of a white Christmas on any given year, while the rest of the Tri-State has around an 8-10% chance. Not very high, but again, not zero!
To answer the question: When was our last white Christmas and how many have we had? We need snowfall data. Unfortunately, even though temperature data goes all the way back to 1896 for Evansville, snowfall data does not. It's the snowfall data that we need to determine if there was a white Christmas in any given year. Fortunately, we at least have snowfall data all the way back to 1948 which is a long enough time frame to be able to draw some meaningful conclusions.
Looking at the data, I've done some number crunching. In the 73 years since 1948, we've had just nine white Christmases. That's about one white Christmas every eight years (meaning a calculated 8% chance), which matches the predicted probability from the map above.
If you're interested in knowing just when we've seen those white Christmases, here's an infographic I made showing their frequency!
Some notable takeaways from the graphic above are:
1) 2004 was an overachieving white Christmas with 11" of snow on the ground that day. That day was also the 8th coldest Christmas on record since 1896. The high was 25° and the low was -11°... BRRRR!
2) Even more important, our last white Christmas was back in 2010, a whole 12 years ago!
So, with a frequency of about one white Christmas every 8 years, it seems as though we're overdue for one. About four years overdue.
Just because we're long overdue though doesn't mean the odds have increased. Probabilities don't carry over from one snowless year to the next. Every year the likelihood is 8%, regardless of how recent or long ago the last white Christmas was.
With all that being said, what's the weather looking like for this upcoming Christmas? Will it be a white one?
While it's far too early to give any meaningful or accurate forecast, we are close enough that we can look at some trends.
We need two things for a white Christmas: precipitation (so snow can either fall on or before Christmas), and cold air (to either allow that precipitation to fall as snow, or keep previous snows on the ground).
Here's the precipitation outlook for the time period running from December 20th-26th, encompassing both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Unfortunately, it appears as though for the next 8-14 days, precipitation looks to be less likely. Recall, less likely does not mean impossible. This could actually play into our favor. Because if we do manage to get a snowfall, the fact that it's looking to be drier means we're less likely to see any rain that could melt our snowpack away.
But all of that is wishful thinking if we don't acknowledge the temperature outlook. Will it even be cold enough for snow?
Here's the temperature outlook for the same window as the precipitation outlook. Again, the outlook is for December 20th-26th.
Would you look at that! With below average temperatures expected, that means even though precipitation is unlikely, if we do manage to squeeze some out, it could very well likely fall as snow! With average temperatures this time of year already cold enough for snow, this means temperatures should be sufficiently cold enough for snow.
As we get closer to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the coming days, we will begin to get a clearer picture of EXACTLY what we can expect. But for now, Christmas is looking cold and on the dry side. Which isn't the worst outlook. A white Christmas may not be likely, but it is still entirely in the cards based off of what we're seeing.
Remember, we don't necessarily need snow to fall exactly on Christmas day. We can still have a white Christmas if it snows before Christmas and it's cold enough for the snow to stick around. This is what I imagine would be the most likely scenario for a white Christmas as of right now.
So, in the coming days, tune in and stick with us as we begin to get a clearer picture of what Christmas Day may hold!