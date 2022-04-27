We're tracking a sunny and pleasant Wednesday

TODAY: After getting through a cold morning, our day is only going to get better! Expect beautiful conditions in our skies above from beginning to end! By the afternoon, we'll be shedding off the layers as highs warm up to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will stay calm, making for a comfortable day outdoors.
TONIGHT: It will remain clear with temperatures dropping to the mid 40s. Thankfully, the wind will stay on the light side heading into Thursday.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs similar to today. Rain chances are likely to return by Thursday night and into Friday morning. Spotty to scattered showers are to be expected Friday as highs rise to the mid to upper 60s. Expect a potentially damp end to your week.