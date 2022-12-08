Wet skies and seasonal temperatures Thursday

TODAY: It's a damp start to our morning with widespread rainfall moving through the area. Temperatures are starting out in the 40s and 50s. I don't expect our temperatures to move much, but we are likely to get our highs to the low 50s. Rainfall will start letting up through the later part of the afternoon.
TONIGHT: We may have to fight through some mist and drizzle this evening with temperatures in the upper 40s. Most of us will remain dry, but with the thick cloud cover and light winds that could create a foggy start to our morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: Friday will most likely start out with fog and light drizzle. It's going to take a while for most of the activity to push off to the east. There is a good chance we could see some sunshine Friday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It will be a nice break from the rain before scattered showers and cooler temperatures return Saturday.