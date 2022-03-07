Where'd Spring Go?

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again this week due to recent
rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for this
week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 37.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet early Friday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday,
March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 38.1 feet
tomorrow evening, then rise to a secondary crest of 41.1 feet
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Where'd Spring Go?

  • 0
Temperatures Plunge

A significant cooldown has reached the Tri-State.

 Cameron Hopman
The Tri-State has seen a lot of change in a very short period of time. This morning's passing cold front ushered in not only heavy rain (more than 2" in some spots) and the threat of potentially severe storms, but also significantly cooler temperatures. If you have plans out and about this evening, be sure to bundle up - temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to low 30s between dinner time and 10 o’clock, the wind chill values will likely remaining in the mid to upper 20s during that period. After seeing temperatures peak in the upper 60s and low 70s during the predawn hours Monday morning, northerly winds and a much cooler air mass will continue to push the mercury toward the upper 20s and low 30s by early Tuesday morning; our morning low of 30° will mark our coolest start to a day since the end of February. 
 
Despite the chilly start to our Tuesday, winds are expected to be weaker tomorrow. It's the little victories in life right ? Following a partly sunny start to the day, expect cloud cover to linger through our Tuesday and it to only allowed temperatures to reach the mid to low 40s area wide. Tuesday's anticipated high temperature of 44° will remain 10° below the norm for this time of the year. By dinner time, temperatures will already be falling into the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. There are even hints of some isolated rain chances south of the Ohio by Tuesday night early Wednesday morning; a low pressure system swinging through the Southeast United States may generate a few light showers for Kentucky communities during the pre-on hours on Wednesday. Fortunately, majority of the region will remain dry overnight, setting the stage for a much nicer stretch of weather on Wednesday and Thursday.
 
While northerly winds are expected to return for our midweek, so too will our sunshine. The added sun will help drive temperatures back into the mid 50s throughout the region; we're expected to reach up towards 53° in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon. Thursday looks as though it will be even warmer - partially cloudy skies paired with an easterly wind will allow temperatures to creep back into the mid to upper 50s that day. We are however, tracking the chances for a rain and snow mixture currently projected to reach the Tri-State Friday afternoon. Details are currently sparse on this next weather system, but we are going to keep a very close eye on it as it inches ever closer to the area.

Recommended for you