Where'd Spring Go?

The Tri-State has seen a lot of change in a very short period of time. This morning's passing cold front ushered in not only heavy rain (more than 2" in some spots) and the threat of potentially severe storms, but also significantly cooler temperatures. If you have plans out and about this evening, be sure to bundle up - temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to low 30s between dinner time and 10 o’clock, the wind chill values will likely remaining in the mid to upper 20s during that period. After seeing temperatures peak in the upper 60s and low 70s during the predawn hours Monday morning, northerly winds and a much cooler air mass will continue to push the mercury toward the upper 20s and low 30s by early Tuesday morning; our morning low of 30° will mark our coolest start to a day since the end of February.
Despite the chilly start to our Tuesday, winds are expected to be weaker tomorrow. It's the little victories in life right ? Following a partly sunny start to the day, expect cloud cover to linger through our Tuesday and it to only allowed temperatures to reach the mid to low 40s area wide. Tuesday's anticipated high temperature of 44° will remain 10° below the norm for this time of the year. By dinner time, temperatures will already be falling into the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. There are even hints of some isolated rain chances south of the Ohio by Tuesday night early Wednesday morning; a low pressure system swinging through the Southeast United States may generate a few light showers for Kentucky communities during the pre-on hours on Wednesday. Fortunately, majority of the region will remain dry overnight, setting the stage for a much nicer stretch of weather on Wednesday and Thursday.
While northerly winds are expected to return for our midweek, so too will our sunshine. The added sun will help drive temperatures back into the mid 50s throughout the region; we're expected to reach up towards 53° in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon. Thursday looks as though it will be even warmer - partially cloudy skies paired with an easterly wind will allow temperatures to creep back into the mid to upper 50s that day. We are however, tracking the chances for a rain and snow mixture currently projected to reach the Tri-State Friday afternoon. Details are currently sparse on this next weather system, but we are going to keep a very close eye on it as it inches ever closer to the area.