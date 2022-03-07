Where'd Spring Go?

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Paducah Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam Ohio River at Newburgh Dam .River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but many points are expected to have rises again this week due to recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for this week and beyond. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 37.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, March 16. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&