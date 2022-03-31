Where'd the Warmth Go?

From afternoon highs near 80° to this!? C'mon Mother Nature! Temperatures struggled to even reach 50° across the Tri-State earlier today - Evansville's peak afternoon temperature of 43° was 19° below the norm for this time of the year and has certainly set the stage for a chilly evening and night ahead. After falling to 41° by dinnertime, we'll tumble to 38° around 10 o'clock - we'll wake up to a morning low temperatures of 34° in Evansville early Friday morning; some spots could even reach the freezing mark tomorrow morning.
Fortunately our Friday ahead looks as though it will be more pleasant - our overcast skies will clear up overnight allowing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies to settle back into the region for our Friday morning and afternoon. The added sun will help drive temperatures back into the upper 40s by our lunch hour before we see the mercury surge into the mid to low 50s later in the day. We're expected to reach 53° in Evansville on Friday afternoon! The clear skies will linger for tomorrow evening, but you'll still want that jacket if you head out Friday evening - temperatures will remain in the mid to low 50s between your evening commute and dinnertime.