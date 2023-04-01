Winds calmer, skies clearer, and temperatures warmer for our Sunday

There's no fooling around about yesterday. Fortunately, here in the Tri-State we pretty much saw a "best-case" scenario for as high of a severe weather threat we had. We were at a moderate risk (4/5) on the threat index and saw multiple tornado warnings and dozens of severe thunderstorm warnings. It is still unclear at this time if any confirmed tornadoes occurred in the Tri-State.
After a gusty, cloudy, and cold day today, a calm, sunny, and warm day is expected tomorrow. Enjoy it, it is much deserved.
TONIGHT:
35 & MOSTLY CLEAR
Gusty conditions continue for the area. These winds are pulling in drier air from the north and this will reduce our cloud cover through the evening and overnight. Due to the clouds dissolving and colder air funneling in, a cold overnight is expected after yesterday's warmth in the low 70s.
TOMORROW:
63 & SUNNY
Tomorrow is going to be everything today couldn't be. Pleasant. Instead of cold, cloudy, and windy, tomorrow will be warm, sunny, and calm. I advise everyone to spend a little time outside and enjoy the conditions! Tomorrow will be a nice afternoon before rain chances return as we start off the new week.
MONDAY:
50 / 70 & MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN CHANCES
Things will continue to be mild with temperatures and humidity increasing. This means cloud cover will also increase through most of the day and rain chances are possible Monday afternoon and evening.
TUESDAY:
60 / 79 & CLOUDY WITH CHANCES FOR SEVERE STORMS
It's just a bit too early to pinpoint exactly what to expect for Tuesday, but we do have a chance for severe weather yet again. The threats are being figured out right now, but the timing looks to be Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Unfortunately, this one looks to be an overnight threat as of right now.
MIDWEEK NEXT WEEK:
MIX OF CLOUDS AND SUN WITH A COOLDOWN
After another round of severe weather is possible, cooler conditions filter back into the area for the end of the week. Rain chances will be spotty but stick with us toward the end of next week and the beginning of next weekend.