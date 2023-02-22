TODAY: It's a warm and breezy start to the morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s but will reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Showers and storms will ramp up later in the day. There is a low-end chance of severe weather, but it looks like most of the activity will be your typical thunderstorms.
Windy and warm Wednesday with late day storm chances
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
