Windy and warm Wednesday with late day storm chances

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

.Portions of the Ohio River continue to rise due to heavy rains last
week. Minor flooding will continue through the remainder of the work
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Windy and warm Wednesday with late day storm chances

  • 0
Tracking wind, warmth, and storms
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a warm and breezy start to the morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s but will reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Showers and storms will ramp up later in the day. There is a low-end chance of severe weather, but it looks like most of the activity will be your typical thunderstorms.

