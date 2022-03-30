 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more
difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Windy Wednesday; Strong to Severe Storms Later Today

  • Updated
  • 0
Severe Weather Threat Wednesday
Griffin Glasscock

We need to stay weather aware as we will be under a Threat Day! A potent storm system will approach the region Wednesday afternoon. The morning hours will start out warm, cloudy and breezy. The winds could gust as high as 50 mph before any storms get to the Tri-State, which has us under a Wind Advisory 7AM-7PM. By mid afternoon we’ll see the line entering our far western communities and it will gradually push through the rest of the Tri-State from west to east. With temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s there is a good opportunity we could receive heavy rainfall, gusty/damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes. The line of storms should exit by late evening. Please have a plan in place!!     

