Windy Wednesday; Strong to Severe Storms Later Today

We need to stay weather aware as we will be under a Threat Day! A potent storm system will approach the region Wednesday afternoon. The morning hours will start out warm, cloudy and breezy. The winds could gust as high as 50 mph before any storms get to the Tri-State, which has us under a Wind Advisory 7AM-7PM. By mid afternoon we’ll see the line entering our far western communities and it will gradually push through the rest of the Tri-State from west to east. With temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s there is a good opportunity we could receive heavy rainfall, gusty/damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes. The line of storms should exit by late evening. Please have a plan in place!!
