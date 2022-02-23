Winter Weather Expected Tonight and Tomorrow to be Followed by a Significant Warmup

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Golconda.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and
Newburgh Dam.

.Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River into at least next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.  For Shawneetown,
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.0
feet Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations one
tenth to locally two tenths of an inch likely. Minor sleet
accumulations also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation
should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of
the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and
transition the precipitation over to all rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Winter Weather Expected Tonight and Tomorrow to be Followed by a Significant Warmup

  • Updated
  • 0
22-2-23 Winter Weather Alerts
Gunnar Consol
Winter does not want to go anywhere without a fight. After multiple warm days, we are reminded that we are still a month or so away from the official start of spring.
 
Tonight into tomorrow, the threat for freezing rain, sleet, and a mix of rain/snow is possible. Travel conditions are expected to be worse for the evening commute tonight as opposed to the morning commute tomorrow. Rain will surge from the south and likely thaw out any ice that does fall in the late morning into the evening tomorrow.
 
Finally, things begin to quiet out and become sunnier.  Come the weekend, sunshine and increasing temperature will prevail. We could see the longest warm, sunny, and dry stretch of the year -so far.
 
TONIGHT: 30 (Cloudy) [Winter Weather Advisory in Effect] [Freezing Rain & Sleet]
Freezing rain and sleet is likely before 9PM then a chance for freezing rain at times during the night.
 
TOMORROW: 37 (Cloudy) [Winter Weather Advisory in Effect] [Freezing Rain then Rain
Freezing rain possible before 9AM, then rain likely in the late morning through the evening. 
 
FRIDAY: 29 36 (Mostly Cloudy)
High pressure settles in and quiets things out as northerly winds settle into the Tri-State. 
 
SATURDAY: 24 40 (Mostly Sunny)
High pressure allows for a clearing of the skies, and the wind direction will favor warmer conditions Saturday and into the next few days. 
 
SUNDAY: 26 49  (Sunny)
High pressure continues to allow for sunny skies and drastically warmer temperatures. 
 
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 20s then 30s / 50s (Sunnier)
Fortunately, high pressure does not seem to want to relent, which means that warmer conditions will persist and we will likely see the longest warm and dry stretch of the year so far. 

