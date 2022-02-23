Winter Weather Expected Tonight and Tomorrow to be Followed by a Significant Warmup

Winter does not want to go anywhere without a fight. After multiple warm days, we are reminded that we are still a month or so away from the official start of spring.
Tonight into tomorrow, the threat for freezing rain, sleet, and a mix of rain/snow is possible. Travel conditions are expected to be worse for the evening commute tonight as opposed to the morning commute tomorrow. Rain will surge from the south and likely thaw out any ice that does fall in the late morning into the evening tomorrow.
Finally, things begin to quiet out and become sunnier. Come the weekend, sunshine and increasing temperature will prevail. We could see the longest warm, sunny, and dry stretch of the year -so far.
TONIGHT: 30 (Cloudy) [Winter Weather Advisory in Effect] [Freezing Rain & Sleet]
Freezing rain and sleet is likely before 9PM then a chance for freezing rain at times during the night.
TOMORROW: 37 (Cloudy) [Winter Weather Advisory in Effect] [Freezing Rain then Rain]
Freezing rain possible before 9AM, then rain likely in the late morning through the evening.
FRIDAY: 29 / 36 (Mostly Cloudy)
High pressure settles in and quiets things out as northerly winds settle into the Tri-State.
SATURDAY: 24 / 40 (Mostly Sunny)
High pressure allows for a clearing of the skies, and the wind direction will favor warmer conditions Saturday and into the next few days.
SUNDAY: 26 / 49 (Sunny)
High pressure continues to allow for sunny skies and drastically warmer temperatures.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 20s then 30s / 50s (Sunnier)
Fortunately, high pressure does not seem to want to relent, which means that warmer conditions will persist and we will likely see the longest warm and dry stretch of the year so far.