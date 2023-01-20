Winter weather possible Sunday morning

Expect a quiet, but cool evening ahead as temperatures gradually dwindle from 33° around 10 o’clock to just 30° in Evansville by dawn early Saturday. While our skies are expected to gradually clear, allowing for temperatures to fall to and below the freezing mark throughout the Lower Ohio Valley, patchy fog is expected to be a possibility throughout our Saturday morning. Fortunately, by Saturday afternoon, we are looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 40s. Tomorrow evening looks as though it will be pleasant, but cool - after seeing temperatures near 39° around 5 o’clock, we'll fall back down to 35° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures are expected to dip back down toward the freezing mark by early Sunday morning.
Unfortunately, just as temperatures dip down to 32° here in Evansville early Sunday, our next round of precipitation will be reaching our westernmost communities. Because temperatures will be at and below that freezing mark for many of us, we are looking at not only rain, but wintry mix, and even snowfall as well early Sunday. That being said, the chance of winter weather is only expected to linger up until about 9AM or 10AM Sunday as temperatures will have crept higher by that point. Any accumulations we see aren't expected to last all that long as high temperatures are expected to reach back into the mid 40s throughout the Tri-State that day.