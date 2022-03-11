Winter Weather Threat Friday; Bitterly Cold Saturday

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown, Golconda, Mount Vernon,
Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 945 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 41.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to
Carbondale and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 6 PM CST
today through 2 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling ground
and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through
daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the single
digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Winter Weather Threat Friday; Bitterly Cold Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Weather Threat Friday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: Rain, wintry mix, and snow will begin falling by the lunch hour in and wrapping up by midnight Saturday. Temperatures are still expected to reach the low to mid 40s by lunch before dropping through the afternoon and evening. With temperatures still above freezing, it's likely most of it won't stick. By tonight, snow will be flying and sticking in some locations.

Here is what you can expect over the next 24 hours:

  • Snow moves into our western portions around Noon and gradually pushes east through the afternoon and evening.
  • Accumulations will vary from a dusting to 1.5″. I think the most snow will fall in the southern and eastern half of the Tri-State.
  • Bitterly cold temperatures will return Saturday morning.
  • Single-digit wind chills are possibly with winds gusting up to 25-30 mph.
 

 

