Winter Weather Threat Friday; Bitterly Cold Saturday

TODAY: Rain, wintry mix, and snow will begin falling by the lunch hour in and wrapping up by midnight Saturday. Temperatures are still expected to reach the low to mid 40s by lunch before dropping through the afternoon and evening. With temperatures still above freezing, it's likely most of it won't stick. By tonight, snow will be flying and sticking in some locations.
Here is what you can expect over the next 24 hours:
- Snow moves into our western portions around Noon and gradually pushes east through the afternoon and evening.
- Accumulations will vary from a dusting to 1.5″. I think the most snow will fall in the southern and eastern half of the Tri-State.
- Bitterly cold temperatures will return Saturday morning.
- Single-digit wind chills are possibly with winds gusting up to 25-30 mph.