Winter Weather Threat Friday; Bitterly Cold Saturday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin and Pope Counties. Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown, Golconda, Mount Vernon, Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 945 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY, MARCH 18... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until Friday, March 18. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, March 09 the stage was 38.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.7 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, March 18. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&