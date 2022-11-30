Yesterday's storms usher in much colder conditions

Big changes have arrived. We went from mild and cloudy, and now it is clear and cold. A drastic change was ushered in by a drastic transition. Fortunately, yesterday's severe weather threat didn't produce not one severe thunderstorm in the Tri-State, but we also didn't see nothing.
We saw some gusty conditions which likely dislodged some Christmas decorations or tossed some inflatables around but other than that we can count our lucky stars we only saw just some breezy and rainy conditions.
For the next few days it will be quiet until some rain chances return.
TONIGHT: 24 (Mostly Clear)
After yesterday's severe weather threat, much colder air has settled into the area and it is here to stay, but only for a little while. Temperatures tonight will quickly drop below freezing once that sun has set and we'll see feels-like temperatures tomorrow morning be in the low-to-mid 20s.
TOMORROW: 43 (Mostly Sunny)
Tomorrow you'll need those layers not just out the door but also throughout the day as temperatures will struggle to break into the low 40s.
FRIDAY: 33 / 56 (Mostly Cloudy)
Temperatures become a bit milder but at the expense of the warming sun. We'll see increasing cloud cover Friday which will be a sign of future rain chances to come.
WEEKEND: 30s then 20s / 40s (Cloudier w/ Rain Chances)
Unfortunately, over the weekend we'll see milder temperatures but we'll also be dodging rain chances. So not the best conditions to get those holiday decorations up outside but certainly not the worst. You may be able to dodge some of those pesky showers.
START OF NEXT WEEK: 30s & 40s / 50s (Cloudier w/ Rain Chances)
Keep those umbrellas on standby as next week could start off on the wetter side as well.