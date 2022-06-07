You Guessed It, More Severe Weather Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to slowly progress south or across the Tri-State this evening. Any real threat of Severe Weather will come to an end between 9PM and 10PM tonight; the remainder of the night ahead will remain fry and mild as temperatures gradually dwindle to the middle upper 60s area-wide. We'll kick off our Wednesday morning with the morning low temperature near 67° in Evansville under mainly cloudy skies.
In anticipation of yet another round of potentially strong to Severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a "2" on Wednesday's Threat Index. It's possible that some of the showers and storms we see tomorrow may produce not only damaging straight line winds and large hail, but also brief tornadic rotation as well. The greatest threat for Severe Weather will occur between 3PM and 8PM on Wednesday.
Fortunately, it looks as though we'll get a break from the rain chances come Thursday; temperatures are expected to reach back up into the mid to low 80s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley that afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. You may not want to part with that umbrella quite yet however, rain chances are expected to roll right back into the Tri-State as early as Friday morning.