"Wipe Your Record Clean" Expungement Event Coming to Madisonville

A new opportunity is coming to Madisonville, Kentucky, for Hopkins County residents looking to clear their record.
The "Wipe Your Record Clean" expungement event will be held for the first time in Madisonville on Tuesday, April 26.
It will take place at the Ballard Convention Center (605 E Arch St, Madisonville) from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will offer a chance for locals to have certain charges taken off their record.
The event is $40 per person, but the Hopkins County Law Library is covering the cost for the first 100 people who walk through the door.
Attorneys will be on site for the expungement event to discuss individual cases. Background checks will also be offered until 3:30 p.m. at no additional charge.
The event could interest those in search of work since some charges could impact a job search. On that same note, "second chance" employers will be at the expungement event looking to speak with potential employees.
