Woman Injured in Friday Morning Owensboro Shooting

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are investigating after a shooting that happened on Friday morning.
The Owensboro Police Department says officers went to the area of 9th Street and Alpha Street on Friday morning around 10:30 a.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.
According to OPD, a woman was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
Anyone who may have information on the shooting investigation can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
No other details have been released at this time, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any developments.