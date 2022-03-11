Woman Injured in Friday Morning Owensboro Shooting

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest today or tomorrow. Afterwards, river levels will be falling,
currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 39.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.0
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally along and east
of a line from Dexter Missouri to Cairo, Harrisburg, and Mount
Carmel Illinois.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges. Travelers should prepare for worsening road conditions
for the evening commute and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Visibilities may drop significantly on the road due
to the snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 4 PM CST
today through 1 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling ground
and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through
daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the single
digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Woman Injured in Friday Morning Owensboro Shooting

  • Updated
police lights shooting

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are investigating after a shooting that happened on Friday morning.

The Owensboro Police Department says officers went to the area of 9th Street and Alpha Street on Friday morning around 10:30 a.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.

According to OPD, a woman was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting investigation can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

No other details have been released at this time, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any developments.

